Aaron Jones didn’t talk with Aaron Rodgers before re-signing; Jones says it wouldn’t have mattered

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT
Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The avalanche of Aaron Rodgers reporting included a claim that Rodgers was telling Packers teammates who were heading for free agency that the long-term quarterback may not be back in 2021. Running back Aaron Jones, one of the team’s primary free agents in 2021, heard no such comments from Rodgers.

Via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Jones told reporters on Tuesday that he didn’t speak to Rodgers about the quarterback’s status before Jones signed a new contract with the team.

This is home,” Jones said. “This is where I love to be.”

He could still be there without Rodgers. He could be there with Jordan Love at quarterback. Via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, Jones said that Love looks a lot more comfortable, especially when it comes to taking command of the huddle.

“He’s gonna continue to grow, and I’m happy to be here working with him,” Jones said.

With Rodgers’ future continuing to land in the “beautiful mystery” category — and with Rodgers doing a beautiful job of making it more mysterious all the time — Jones has to be ready to be the only Aaron in the backfield. For all anyone currently knows, he could be.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Aaron Jones didn’t talk with Aaron Rodgers before re-signing; Jones says it wouldn’t have mattered

  1. Whatever happens with #12, Aaron Jones is a pleasure to watch. Talented, hard working, exudes enjoyment of playing the game, and earned a rewarding new contract. Glad to have him in GB; glad he feels at home. According to some commenters here, no talented players like being in Green Bay. Someone forgot to tell Mr. Jones.

  2. Rodgers is taking the NFL World for a ride. This is nothing more than him wanting to control everything and we’re letting him do it. He’s not going anywhere. Come mandatory work he will be there.

  3. As a RB, this is the one big payday of Jones’ career. I’m sure he’d rather play with Aaron than without, but he’s taking the $$$ regardless.

  4. The Packers are at the cusp of the Super Bowl. They have good to great players on both sides of the ball – this is indisputable.

    If I’m one of those players, I’d be pretty upset the leader of the team decides to act like a princess because his ego couldn’t handle the GM drafting a player that plays his position. Frankly, I’d be pretty p!ssed off to tell you the truth.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.