Aaron Jones didn’t talk with Aaron Rodgers before re-signing; Jones says it wouldn’t have mattered

The avalanche of Aaron Rodgers reporting included a claim that Rodgers was telling Packers teammates who were heading for free agency that the long-term quarterback may not be back in 2021. Running back Aaron Jones, one of the team’s primary free agents in 2021, heard no such comments from Rodgers.

Via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Jones told reporters on Tuesday that he didn’t speak to Rodgers about the quarterback’s status before Jones signed a new contract with the team.

“This is home,” Jones said. “This is where I love to be.”

He could still be there without Rodgers. He could be there with Jordan Love at quarterback. Via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, Jones said that Love looks a lot more comfortable, especially when it comes to taking command of the huddle.

“He’s gonna continue to grow, and I’m happy to be here working with him,” Jones said.

With Rodgers’ future continuing to land in the “beautiful mystery” category — and with Rodgers doing a beautiful job of making it more mysterious all the time — Jones has to be ready to be the only Aaron in the backfield. For all anyone currently knows, he could be.