Aaron Rodgers seems to think the Packers planned to get rid of him after 2020

May 25, 2021
Embedded in his lengthy people-person’s-paper-people monologue that painted a ridiculously unrealistic picture of life in the NFL, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came dangerously close to clearly and plainly speaking his mind.

“A lot of this was put in motion last year,” he told a skillfully persistent Kenny Mayne on Monday night’s SportsCenter. “The wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won the MVP and played the way I played last year. So this is just kind of I think the spill out of all that.”

It doesn’t take much brain power to decipher Rodgers’ meaning here, which qualifies me to do it. (Barely.) Rodgers thinks that, after the Packers surprisingly traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers planned to flip the switch from Rodgers to Love after the next season. “The wrench” became Rodgers playing better than ever, becoming the league’s MVP, and forcing the Packers to abandon the plan to make the change.

The Packers now have to keep him, and they know it. He’s the reigning MVP. They can’t trade Rodgers, even if they’ll never get more for him than they’ll get right now. (No NFL MVP has ever played the next season with a new team; two of them — Norm Van Brocklin and Jim Brown — retired.)

Accurate or not, that’s how Rodgers views it. He thinks the front office drafted Love with the plan of moving on in 2021. Rodgers thinks his MVP season forced a re-evaluation of those plans. Rodgers thinks they’ll keep him for one more year, unless he can throw a second wrench in their plans.

Rodgers likely has other wrenches. Will he show up at training camp as skinny as he currently is? (He said he’s lost 15 pounds.) Will he be as prepared as he can be for the season? Or will he mail in the 2021 campaign, biding his time and in turn resulting in his next team giving up much less to get him once the Packers conclude that he indeed has slipped?

There’s much that still needs to be determined. For now, though, it’s safe to say that Rodgers has done nothing to quiet the rumors about his mindset. The only question is whether he’ll accept that the Packers aren’t trading him for 2021, or whether the organization eventually will conclude that it’s in the best interests of the team to get what they can for Rodgers and move on.

Given the reality that he’ll constantly be at odds with the front office all season long, maybe they should.

  1. What an insufferable diva. Surely the next guy can go 1-5 in NFC championship games too. So MOVE OVER, buddy.

  2. I get why he’s not happy but he’s also not being realistic. As great as he is he is still 37 years old playing a game where most guys are long since retired by his age and where one single play could end his career. Of course the Packers are going to have an eye to the future just like every other team. Anybody trading for him will expect him to the missing piece, hopefully win a title within a year or two, and then they’ll also be looking to move on to a younger guy. That’s just how it is in the NFL.

  3. GB front office are too-clever-by-half boneheads, simple as that. But, they are smart enough not to be known as the crew that traded AR.

  4. Rodgers is a very smart man with no common sense. This diva will go down as a good QB to a very good QB depending on who is talking about him. Look at all the talent he has has and only one Super Bowl ring. I myself consider a great 16 game QB, but that’s all.
  5. Caring as much as he does about what people think of him and not wanting to look like a diva, he will eventually cave and return to the team with some sort of deal that looks better on the surface than it really is. He will then claim that he never said he wanted to leave GB and that the media made something out of nothing, even though he leaked the original speculation. His fawning fans will, of course, believe him, but the rest of us have seen his act before.

  6. Who the heck thinks the Packers ever had any intention of transitioning to Love in 2021?

    Love was a project from the moment he was drafted, and everyone knew it. He’s not a Patrick Mahomes-type QB who just needed a little seasoning on the bench before he took over. He is, ironically, an Aaron Rodgers-type QB–a major project with a very high ceiling, but needing a LOT of work coming out of college before he would be ready to play in the NFL.

    He was never going to be ready to take over last season, and he was never going to be ready to take over this season, either–even before the pandemic gutted the last off-season and put him even further behind schedule.

    The transition season would have been 2022 at the earliest, and probably 2023–and that was assuming Rodgers’ play continued to decline, which obviously didn’t happen.

  7. After Jordan loves pre season performance i would keep him as long as possible.

  8. Prediction….Rodgers comes back amid high tensions, just before regular season starts. He plays zero in preseason. He gets hurt in game 3. He never plays for Packers again. Packers go 8-9 with Love at QB.

  10. “Accurate or not, that’s how Rodgers views it. He thinks the front office drafted Love with the plan of moving on in 2021. Rodgers thinks his MVP season forced a re-evaluation of those plans. Rodgers thinks they’ll keep him for one more year, unless he can throw a second wrench in their plans.”

    He’s not the only one that thinks those things. Most were said in the media at the time of the pick and then during and at the end of the season when he played so well. I’ve said it before, Love is Gutie’s version of Favre and Rodgers. His ego led him to pick what he thought would be his legacy and they’d move on and wouldn’t he look so smart. The problem is two fold: Rodgers didn’t decline and Love (by the team’s own admission) is no where near ready to lead a playoff caliber team and likely won’t be.

    Can it be fixed? No. After listening to Rodgers he either gets traded (if Gutie is smart) or retires (if Gutie isn’t). Either way, and no matter who you think is at fault, losing an MVP QB is Gutie’s legacy. Well done.

