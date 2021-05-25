Report: Bears show interest in Bashaud Breeland

Getty Images

The Bears cut Kyle Fuller, who was scheduled to make $20 million in 2021, on March 20. Chicago signed Desmond Trufant to a one-year, $1.075 million deal, and it has two draft choices from last year, Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor, as the Bears seek to replace the two-time Pro Bowler.

While the Bears are optimistic about their cornerback competition, they apparently aren’t done shopping.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports the team has expressed interest in free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Breeland visited the Vikings last week and other teams have interest.

He spent the past two seasons with the Chiefs and started 32 games in the regular season and playoffs. Breeland made 86 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the regular season. He added 35 tackles in the postseason and had an interception of Jimmy Garoppolo in Super Bowl LIV.

Breeland played for the Packers in 2018 and was with Washington for the first four years of his career.