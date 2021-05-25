Bruce Arians would like all Bucs working at facility “for their own protection”

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and many of his teammates worked out together away from the team’s facility on Monday and Brady was not in attendance for the team’s first organized team activity.

Reports from the team’s workout indicated that a lot of the team’s veterans joined Brady in staying away from the voluntary session. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said earlier in the offseason that he was fine with such player staying away and he reiterated that on Tuesday, although there was a caveat.

Arians said that the OTAs will be geared toward younger players and confirmed that he has spoken to Brady and other players about working out at the facility without coaches present.

“I talk to them every day about doing it for their own protection,” Arians said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.

Players injured working out at the team facility would not be at risk of having their contract guarantees voided as could happen if they’re injured away from the building, but that doesn’t appear to be enough of a carrot to get the players into the facility at this point.