Buccaneers sign Dee Delaney

The Buccaneers started organized team activities on Tuesday and they added a new player to the roster as they moved closer to the end of their offseason program.

Cornerback Dee Delaney signed a contract with the team. No terms of the deal were announced.

Delaney has been out of the league since being released by Washington in March 2020. He played three defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps for them in one 2019 game.

He also played in two games for the Jaguars during the 2018 season and has spent time with the Jets and Dolphins that did not include any regular season action.