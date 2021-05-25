Cam Heyward appreciates Steelers negotiating changes to offseason program

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers were one of several teams whose players issued a statement about voluntary workouts during the offseason program.

While they said in April that they collectively wouldn’t attend in-person workouts, they still reportedly had about 75 percent of their roster at the first day of OTA practices.

Defensive lineman Cam Heyward — Pittsburgh’s NFLPA player rep — said Tuesday that the players and team were able to come to an agreement for the offseason program.

“I don’t think you ever plant your feet down and say we’re not doing something,” Heyward said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I appreciate everyone for working with us.”

Heyward noted that players will be in and out of the building during OTAs, which is made easier by the fact that players can still connect virtually. And he said he expects “100 percent” attendance at mandatory minicamp in June.

What’s happened with the Steelers has largely been the trend throughout the league. Despite many teams’ players issuing statements, the majority of players have shown up for OTAs — either because of a negotiated deal between the players and team brass or otherwise. But if the players were able to lower their workload, then players did get something out of the initial strategy to announce that they wouldn’t show up.