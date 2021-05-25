Cardinals sign sixth-round picks Victor Dimukeje, Tay Gowan

Getty Images

The Cardinals have signed two more draft picks to their rookie deals.

Arizona announced Tuesday that linebacker Victor Dimukeje and cornerback Tay Gowan have put pen to paper. Both were sixth-round picks.

Dimukeje was the 210th overall pick out of Duke, where he made 49 starts and recorded 21.5 sacks. Gowan was the 223rd pick out of UCF. He previously transferred there from Butler Community College. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Gowan elected to opt out of the 2020 season.

The Cardinals have two selections left unsigned in first-round pick Zaven Collins and second-round pick Rondale Moore.