CFL is set to return on August 5

Getty Images

The pandemic shut down the Canadian Football League for all of 2020. The CFL will return in 2021.

The CFL has informed players and agents that the new season will begin on August 5.

Training camp will open on July 10, after a quarantine that commences on July 2. Camp ends on July 31.

The CFL currently has nine teams. There has been talk of a CFL-XFL merger, but that would require among other things the two leagues to get on the same schedule. The XFL could, in theory, join forces with the CFL in 2022.

The CFL has a domestic TV deal worth $37 million per year. ESPN broadcasts CFL games in the U.S., but the terms have never been disclosed. Which means the terms were nothing about which to brag.

It’s worth bragging about the CFL returning. Although it lacks the profile and success of the NFL, it’s quality football. And it’s more content on which legalized wagers can be placed.