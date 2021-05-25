Courtland Sutton wants to be “above and beyond” where he was before tearing ACL

Getty Images

Courtland Sutton seemed primed for a big third season with the Broncos in 2020, but then tore his ACL in Denver’s Week Two loss to Pittsburgh.

The wide receiver is not yet fully cleared, but he has been participating in the team’s offseason program.

“For myself, I’m grateful for the chance to be able to go back out there,” Sutton said Tuesday, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “I heard all the stories about how ACLs used to be career-ending type of injuries.

“With technology and getting the surgery and seeing the progress day-to-day and month-to-month and being able to be on the grass doing individuals with the guys, being able to run routes with the guys and just talking to them and coaching them up … it’s been so much fun.”

Sutton caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards with six touchdowns for Denver in his second season back in 2018. As he returns in 2021, he doesn’t want there to be any drop off in his play.

“I don’t see myself coming back and playing anything under the standard I’ve set for myself already,” Sutton said. “The way I’ve been attacking rehab is to be able to come back and not just be where I was when I got hurt, but go above and beyond. I know it’s there.”

Whether it’s Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater behind center in Week One, Sutton should be a key, explosive target on the outside in Denver’s offense.