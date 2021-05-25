Cowboys issue Tony Romo’s old number to Jaylon Smith

Getty Images

The Cowboys don’t retire jersey numbers. For quarterback Tony Romo, the statute of limitations for setting his number aside turned out to be four years.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith, taking advantage of the league’s new numbering system, will change from No. 54 to No. 9. Smith wore No. 9 at Notre Dame.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Smith will pay a “mid-six figure” price for making the change, given the NFL rule that he must purchase the remaining inventory of jerseys bearing No. 54.

Archer also reports that owner Jerry Jones blessed the re-issuance of Romo’s number, and that Romo did the same.