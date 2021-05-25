Eagles sign Willie Henry, waive Joe Bachie

Getty Images

The Eagles have made a couple of moves on their defense.

Philadelphia signed defensive tackle Willie Henry and waived linebacker Joe Bachie as a corresponding move.

Henry most recently spent time with the Texans, signing with the club’s practice squad late last year. But he’s been a free agent since he deal with Houston expired at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Henry also appeared in one game for the 49ers last year, playing four defensive snaps. He started his career with the Ravens as a fourth-round pick out of Michigan in 2016. he played 17 games for the franchise, recording 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits.

Bachie played four games for the Eagles as a rookie last year, playing 18 defensive snaps and 56 special teams snaps. He signed with Philadelphia off the Saints’ practice squad in December.