Eugene Chung on who told him he’s “not the right minority”: “It’ll go with me to the grave”

The NFL will investigate Eugene Chung’s claim that he was told during an interview for a coaching position that he’s “not the right minority.” The investigation likely won’t get very far.

Chung told ESPN that he won’t disclose the person who asked the question of the team involved, saying as to the information, “It’ll go with me to the grave.”

“I’m not looking to shame anybody, I’m not looking to call anyone out, or name names,” Chung said. “What good comes of that? I really don’t think he was saying it in a discriminatory or malicious way; it was matter-of-fact.”

Fine, then why repeat it at all? Chung lit the fuse by making the comment generally. He shouldn’t be surprised that the four words he uttered sparked an effort to learn more.

“With everything that’s going on in this country and in the world, I have stayed quiet, and I’ve always kept my head down,” Chung said. “That was what I was taught by my father who immigrated here — he’s like, ‘Do your work as best you can, stay quiet. Don’t cause any trouble.’ I don’t feel like I’m causing trouble, I’m just bringing information to light.”

But he’s stopping short of fixing it by refusing to tell the league who made the comment.

It’s really no surprise. Chung doesn’t want to be shunned by the league at large. Right or wrong (wrong), that’s what can happen to troublemakers. Chung’s vindication that would come from the team or person getting punished would instantly turn hollow when no one else ever hires him again because he rocked the boat.

Right or wrong (wrong), that’s just the way it is. It’s why there’s no coaching union. It’s why no coach has sued for discrimination. The potential price is the person’s career.