Eugene Chung on who told him he’s “not the right minority”: “It’ll go with me to the grave”

May 25, 2021
Eugene Chung
The NFL will investigate Eugene Chung’s claim that he was told during an interview for a coaching position that he’s “not the right minority.” The investigation likely won’t get very far.

Chung told ESPN that he won’t disclose the person who asked the question of the team involved, saying as to the information, “It’ll go with me to the grave.”

“I’m not looking to shame anybody, I’m not looking to call anyone out, or name names,” Chung said. “What good comes of that? I really don’t think he was saying it in a discriminatory or malicious way; it was matter-of-fact.”

Fine, then why repeat it at all? Chung lit the fuse by making the comment generally. He shouldn’t be surprised that the four words he uttered sparked an effort to learn more.

“With everything that’s going on in this country and in the world, I have stayed quiet, and I’ve always kept my head down,” Chung said. “That was what I was taught by my father who immigrated here — he’s like, ‘Do your work as best you can, stay quiet. Don’t cause any trouble.’ I don’t feel like I’m causing trouble, I’m just bringing information to light.”

But he’s stopping short of fixing it by refusing to tell the league who made the comment.

It’s really no surprise. Chung doesn’t want to be shunned by the league at large. Right or wrong (wrong), that’s what can happen to troublemakers. Chung’s vindication that would come from the team or person getting punished would instantly turn hollow when no one else ever hires him again because he rocked the boat.

Right or wrong (wrong), that’s just the way it is. It’s why there’s no coaching union. It’s why no coach has sued for discrimination. The potential price is the person’s career.

12 responses to “Eugene Chung on who told him he’s “not the right minority”: “It’ll go with me to the grave”

  1. I’m afraid it’s disingenuous to come out with such a searing accusation and then refuse to hold the person or organization accountable. If your going to “take it to the grave,” you should not have said anything in the first place.

  2. With some detective work, it seems like it would be fairly easy to figure out which team he’s talking about.

  5. I wholeheartedly disagree with you and side with Eugene Chung in this one.
    He brought up the issue, and everybody should care. Who gives a rat’s bottom about what one person said, when the problem is to be expected around the whole League? This is about correcting a general issue, NOT blaming a single person or finding a scapegoat, as you would suggest in the article. Firing or shaming ONE individual is ruining ONE person’s workplace, and not changing one iota of the root of the problem.

  6. Racism is bad but not bad enough to break up the good old boys club that is the NFL

  7. Bringing it up makes the unspoken spoken. It’s a warning to the league and the culture that put this mentality in place and keeps it there through silent agreement.

    It’s much like the recent reporting on anti-Asian violence and harassment, reporting that always seems to leave out some details. There’s a web of unspoken agreements to be silent about some aspects of culture, and if we believe in equality we need to be honest about it.

  8. So in other words when I called likely BS initially and said that if that actually happened and he wanted change/wants to make change then he needs to name names otherwise it looks like hes just using this as sympathy to get a job…now to add that he says I’m not naming names shows this was almost 100% a ploy by him to get in the good graces and get a job out of sympathy. This plain and simply was disgusting to claim racism and try to use the problem to further advance/keep his career going. Hmmm I bet all those thumbs down would like to change if now…

  9. This is such a strange story. I’m assuming he interviewed for an o-line coaching job, is there a shortage of minority o-line coaches that would cause teams to be looking for a specific minority? It seems like they’re pretty well represented at the position coach level

  10. And you wonder why so many people who go through this kind of thing remain completely silent. He speaks out about something that happened to him, and he winds up being criticized for not handling the situation exactly the way YOU want him to.

    He spoke out in order to start a dialogue, and you decide to make the dialog about him instead of the problem.

    If Chung outs the person that said it, he will never get a job coaching in the NFL, period. The old boy network will make sure of that.

  11. I’d have a lot of respect for the GM or executive in question that took accountability for the comment to take the heat off Eugene at this point.

  12. Even if Eugene never names the person who made the comment, the damage might already be done. Teams who interview him in the future might still be weary. The damage is done, if I was him, I would just name the person who made the comment.

