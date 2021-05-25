Giants sign fourth-rounder Elerson Smith

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have a fourth member of their 2021 draft class under contract.

The team announced the signing of fourth-round outside linebacker Elerson Smith. That leaves first-round pick Kadarius Toney and third-rounder Aaron Robinson as the only unsigned players from this year’s class.

Smith did not play in 2020 because Northern Iowa’s season was pushed into the spring by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had 63 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and five forced fumbles during the 2019 season.

The Giants also added Azeez Ojulari to their options on the edge of the defense in the second round. Both rookies should get chances to show they can play early with the Giants short on sure things at that spot.