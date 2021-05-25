Greg Olsen says his 8-year-old son may need a heart transplant

Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has revealed that his 8-year-old son, who was born with a congenital heart condition, may need a transplant.

TJ Olsen’s heart is “reaching its end,” Greg Olsen revealed.

“This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family,” Olsen wrote on Twitter. “As many of you know, our son TJ has faced serious heart issues since birth. TJ has already undergone 3 open heart surgeries and has survived with a modified heart for his first 8 years of life. Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end. We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant. We are so thankful for the incredible support we have received over the years. We have received world class care at Levine Children’s Hospital and we are so appreciative of their amazing team. We don’t know how long we will be within these hospital walls. We do know that we are in full control of our attitudes and our outlook. TJ has been a fighter since birth. We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience. Thanks for everyone’s prayers.”

Olsen played for the Bears from 2007 to 2010, the Panthers from 2011 to 2019 and the Seahawks in 2020 before announcing his retirement this year. Olsen‘s foundation donated $2.5 million to the pediatric cardiac center at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte in 2019.