Jeremy Chinn had knee surgically cleaned up after season

Getty Images

Safety Jeremy Chinn impressed during his rookie season with the Panthers and he did so while playing on a knee that was less than 100 percent.

Chinn was wearing a red jersey during the team’s OTA practice on Tuesday and head coach Matt Rhule said after the session that he had a cleanup procedure after the end of the season. Multiple reporters later added that a team spokesman said the procedure dealt with a knee issue.

The fact that Chinn was able to be on the field Tuesday is a good sign that the injury won’t interfere with his readiness for the season. Chinn finished second in defensive rookie of the year voting to Chase Young after posting 117 tackles, an interception, a sack, and two fumble return touchdowns.

Defensive end Brian Burns was also in a red jersey. He had his shoulder cleaned up this offseason.