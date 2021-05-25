Joe Burrow: Ja’Marr Chase will bring explosiveness to our offense

USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals were the first of a few teams to reunite a college quarterback and receiving duo in the 2021 draft when they selected wideout Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5 overall.

Burrow and Chase were on the field together at Cincinnati’s Tuesday OTA practice, reigniting the chemistry that helped LSU win a national championship in 2019. After the session, Burrow admitted the pair was a little rusty at first but got their timing back, getting in a few extra reps.

Knowing Chase as he does, Burrow said he was excited when he heard the wideout was joining him in Cincinnati.

“Obviously me and Ja’Marr have a good rapport, [are] good friends, teammates,” Burrow said in his press conference. “I think he’s going to bring an explosiveness to our offense. He’s tough to tackle. You get the ball in his hands, and he’s a big, strong receiver that corners are going to have a tough time tackling him. And then he can take the top off a defense. So we have some great receivers, great weapons that are at our disposal and we’ve got to utilize them properly.”

Coming off reconstructive knee surgery, Burrow is by all accounts on track to be healthy for the start of the season. If he and Chase can recapture what they did in college, Cincinnati could shake up the balance in the AFC North.