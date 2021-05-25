Joe Burrow: We’re out of the hardest part, now the fun part begins

Getty Images

Quarterback Joe Burrow delivered a welcome sight for the Bengals and their fans at the team’s first organized team activity of the offseason on Tuesday.

Burrow was on the field and taking part in the workout while wearing a brace on his left knee. Burrow tore the ACL in that knee last November and his participation on Tuesday is a good sign that he’ll be ready to go for the start of the regular season.

After the session, Burrow said his knee strength is about 80-85 percent and that there isn’t much he can’t do on the field right now.

“It feels good,” Burrow said. “What we’ve been doing out there today, we’ve been doing for basically the last month. . . . We’re out of the hardest part. Now the fun part begins.”

Burrow said he expects to be full go for training camp and wants to play in preseason games, but isn’t sure what the team will opt to do at this point. Whether he plays in those August games or not, the path he’s on is a good one for the Bengals.