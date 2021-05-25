Leonard Floyd feels Rams defensive scheme is “the same” under Raheem Morris

Getty Images

The Rams had the league’s best defense in 2020, finishing No. 1 in both yards allowed and points allowed.

The unit was so good that its coordinator, Brandon Staley, got to head down the 405 to become the Chargers’ head coach after only a year on the job.

Former Falcons defensive coordinator and interim head coach Raheem Morris is now the Rams’ third defensive coordinator in three years, following Wade Phillips and Staley. But after last year’s success, the scheme apparently will not change much in 2021.

“I feel like it’s the same,” outside linebacker Leonard Floyd said of the defensive playbook on Monday. “We’re just touching up on some plays that we could’ve ran better as a defense. But yeah, pretty much the same.”

It’s hard for any defense to remain a top unit two years in a row. Plus, the Rams lost significant contributors in free agency — most notably safety John Johnson III, who signed with the Browns.

But if Los Angeles’ defense remains a top five unit and the offense improves with quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams should be a contender for a deep playoff run.