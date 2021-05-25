Matt Judon will wear No. 9 with Patriots

Getty Images

Edge rusher Matt Judon will be wearing a new number with his new team.

Judon signed with the Patriots as a free agent this offseason and an update to the team’s roster on Tuesday shows that he will be wearing No. 9 in New England. Judon wore the number in college, but switched to No. 99 when he joined the Ravens.

The Patriots roster also shows kicker Roberto Aguayo as No. 9. Judon’s almost certainly going to make the 53-man roster if he’s healthy, so Aguayo will have to find a new number if he also makes the club.

He’s not the only Patriots defender taking advantage of the NFL rule change allowing a wider range of players to wear single-digit numbers. Defensive back Jalen Mills will wear No. 2 and linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley will be sporting No. 8 after wearing No. 51 the last three years.