Matt LaFleur likes what he sees from Jordan Love at Packers’ OTAs

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers Training Camp
Getty Images

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is hoping quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, but as long as Rodgers is staying away, LaFleur is liking what he’s seeing of quarterback Jordan Love.

LaFleur said today that it’s obvious from watching Love at Organized Team Activities that he’s been working hard at getting better. The Packers traded up in the first round to draft Love last year, but Love never saw the field while Rodgers was winning the league MVP award. This year, if Rodgers doesn’t play, Love would presumably be the Packers’ starter.

The ball is “jumping out” of Love’s hand when he throws in practice this week, LaFleur said.

The Packers are in a difficult spot with Rodgers unhappy and wanting out, but Love giving LaFleur confidence that he can handle the starting job if necessary would put the Packers in a much better place.

3 responses to “Matt LaFleur likes what he sees from Jordan Love at Packers’ OTAs

  1. Most heir-apparent young quarterbacks are brought to bottom-tier teams with the intent and hope of being a savior. But, due to the fact the bottom-tier team is there for a reason they oftentimes fail with very, very few exceptions. That is not the case with the Packers. Whoever is starting on Opening Day is going to have a very solid team and a lot of tools to work with. I predict Rodgers will soon realize his last/next best chance at a SuperBowl is to stay where he is. If not, so be it. The next guy will take over that next/best chance for free.

  2. No surprise the ball is “jumping out” of his hand. Not a secret that J-Love has a cannon.

    GoPackGo!

  3. it’s obvious from watching Love at Organized Team Activities that he’s been working hard at getting better…does not mean he likes what he sees.
    Plus at this point with Rodgers pooing all over the Packers would LaFleur really admit if love is still as bad as reported last year?

