Matthew Stafford on Desean Jackson: “He can still run. I know that.”

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford was already inheriting a productive group of wide receivers with the Los Angeles Rams when he was dealt in a trade from the Detroit Lions early this offseason.

Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods have been highly productive targets in Sean McVay’s offense over the last several years with Stafford now getting the chance to throw them the ball moving forward. The addition of DeSean Jackson in late March could bring a potentially big new dynamic to the attack.

Jackson has always been known for his speed and in the little time that Stafford has been able to work with him in Los Angeles, he says that’s something that hasn’t gone away.

“He can still run. I know that. He can still go,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “He’s a smart guy. He’s learning this thing a little bit like myself trying to make this thing second nature as quickly as we possibly can. Obviously I have a ton of respect for what he’s been able to accomplish in his years in the NFL and excited about getting the opportunity to work with a guy like that that can really stretch the field and has done it at as high a level as he has.”

Jackson’s biggest issue has been staying healthy. He’s appeared in just eight games in total over the last two seasons due to multiple injuries. But with Woods and Kupp a part of the group, the Rams won’t need to rely heavily on Jackson and can deploy him strategically to try to maximize his potential.

Jackson’s potential shined previously when he was a part of a McVay-led offense in Washington from 2014-16, twice leading the league in yards per reception.