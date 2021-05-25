Melvin Gordon: I try to help young players like Danny Woodhead helped me

Getty Images

Broncos veteran running back Melvin Gordon says he’s eager to help rookie running back Javonte Williams this season, paying forward the help that Danny Woodhead once gave Gordon.

The Chargers drafted Gordon in the first round in 2015, which meant Woodhead, who was heading into his third season with the Chargers, had one more player potentially taking his job away. But Gordon says Woodhead went out of his way to help him adjust to the NFL, and Gordon always knew he’d do the same for young players down the road.

“When I came in I had Danny Woodhead,” Gordon told NFL Media. “I came in the first round, and not once did I ask Danny a question and he said no. I could ask Danny anything. ‘This is how you do it. This is how I watch film, this is how I study film, this is how I take notes. These are my notes.’ That was dope because not every guy is like that. He could’ve said, ‘You’re coming in to take my job? Why would I help you?’ He was never that way, so I told myself as a young guy, regardless of who they bring in I’m going to take them under my wing and I’m going to teach them.”

The Broncos took Williams in the second round this year, which may be an indication that the 28-year-old Gordon is not part of Denver’s long-term plans. But if that’s the case, Gordon will take it like a professional. Woodhead showed him that’s the way it’s done.