Michael Pittman: Carson Wentz is on a mission

Getty Images

Carson Wentz has been impressing his new teammates.

The Colts drafted receiver Michael Pittman in the second round last year, and he finished third on the team with 503 receiving yards as a rookie. This offseason, he’s been developing his chemistry with Wentz through some throwing sessions in Southern California, where he easily recognized the QB’s arm talent.

“I would say it was the first or second time that I had thrown with him,” Pittman said in his Tuesday press conference. “We were running post routes and he threw like a 65-yard post, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve really gotta dig down and run.’ So I’d say that his arm strength and probably the way that he works — he’s so dialed in that he is on a mission.”

How exactly is Wentz on a mission?

“I think that’s probably a question for him,” Pittman said. “But I can just tell that he’s so focused on whatever it is — proving himself, winning a Super Bowl, or just whatever it is, he’s just lazered in.”

There’s a lot of time between now and the start of the regular season, where Wentz will have to prove he’s significantly better from what he displayed in 2020. But at least for now, he’s making a strong, positive impression on his new teammates.