Packers’ top five receivers join Aaron Rodgers in skipping start of OTAs

Posted by Charean Williams on May 25, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT
Aaron Rodgers was not expected to show up for the start of voluntary organized team activities. Instead, the Packers quarterback and his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, have appeared to be having great time vacationing in Hawaii based on social media posts.

But the Packers also were without their top five receivers at Tuesday’s session.

Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess and Equanimeous St. Brown left backup quarterback Jordan Love to work with a makeshift receiving corps, Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com reports.

So did they stay away in solidarity with Rodgers?

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he communicated with the five wideouts, and the notion of a coordinated effort to skip the practice sessions never came up.

“I think, as a coach, you always want as many guys that choose to show up here,” LaFleur said, via Schneidman. “I think there’s a lot of team chemistry, which is so important in winning and losing in this league and just learning how to play together, learning how to practice together, setting the standards for this football team. So certainly, yeah, you’d love to have everybody here.”

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is rehabbing a torn ACL, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman and cornerback Stanford Samuels also did not attend Tuesday’s work, according to Schneidman. Tight end Josiah Deguara, cornerback Kevin King and quarterback Blake Bortles were present but were either limited or not participating.

11 responses to “Packers’ top five receivers join Aaron Rodgers in skipping start of OTAs

  2. So young guys have a chance to show what they can do — experience is priceless for young players.

  3. Nice. Hopefully, they all remain out until mid season. It would help make their solidarity point & help out the rest of the NFC. Win/Win, far as I’m concerned. Won’t actually happen, but still……

  4. All the turmoil in Green Bay and they win the division every year. How bad is Minnesota, Chicago and Detroit?

  5. They were waiting until they got really far behind before bringing Bortles in.

  6. That means that Rodgers is going to be playing in Green bay this year. He’s still working out with his guys.
    If they thought for certain that he would be gone, they’d be busy getting acquainted with Love.

  7. Is this obvious or do most of the Mini camps have most there players not showing up?

  8. Brady……

    Brady has really led the way here. It’s disgusting.

    “I ama big fan of Jordan Love”.

    Except you are trying to sabotage his future. Again. Disgusting.

  10. Wow, i knew Love was struggling now the WRs don’t even want to practice with him. Wow!

  11. This is not a coincidence the five receivers are sending a message to Green Bay management their displeasure with how Rodgers has been treated. Their careers are affected by who the QB is and they want their future HOF guy in there not some unknown who might be something

