Panthers plan full capacity, with no mask or vaccination requirements

Getty Images

The Panthers are planning to play in front of a full house this season.

Tom Glick, president of Panthers owner David Tepper’s Tepper Sport & Entertainment, said all home games, starting with the preseason game against the Ravens on August 21, will be open for full capacity with no masks or vaccinations required. Glick said that decision is consistent with changes in CDC, state and local guidelines.

“We’ve been looking ahead to this day and looking ahead to the season for many weeks, preparing to be in this position,” Glick said, via the Charlotte Observer. “The change to the state guidelines just confirmed for us, along with our ongoing consultation with local and state partners, with our local health partners, Atrium Health, that this is the right decision for us to be making as we go forward.”

The NFL has expressed optimism that all 32 teams will be able to play in front of full crowds for the 2021 season.