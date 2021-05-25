Ravens took Rashod Bateman at 27 thinking Packers would take him at 29

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT
USA Today

The Ravens owned the 27th and 31st picks in the 2021 NFL draft, and part of their decision-making in taking wide receiver Rashod Bateman 27th and waiting until No. 31 to take defensive end Odafe Oweh was the Ravens’ belief that the Packers, sitting at No. 29, would have taken Bateman.

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, a good friend of Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, said he thinks Bateman was the guy the Packers wanted. Hortiz said he came to that conclusion in part from spending time with Gutekunst at Bateman’s pro day workout.

“Certainly, we knew [the Packers] liked him and a lot of teams like Rashod,” Hortiz said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We don’t know for certain, but you do try to pay attention to, ‘OK, the GMs were at this pro day’ — especially this year because the GMs weren’t able to get out and see players. Brian is going to look at players that he was interested in.”

Hortiz said he and the other Ravens staffers who attend pro day workouts will report back to Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta about which teams seemed particularly interested in which players.

“We try to give Eric all the information that we can get at a pro day [and] at a school visit,” Hortiz said.

Teams try their best to keep their draft evaluations close to the vest, and so we may never find out for sure whether the Packers really did want Bateman. (Green Bay ended up selecting cornerback Eric Stokes 29th.) But the Ravens got a player at 27 they don’t think would have been there if they had waited until Pick No. 31.

14 Comments Back to top

14 responses to “Ravens took Rashod Bateman at 27 thinking Packers would take him at 29

  1. Traded up in the first round for a QB they didn’t need who never stepped on the field. Didn’t trade up to get a receiver when they badly needed one and knew their QB wanted more win-now support.

    The Packers front office, ladies and gentlemen!

  2. This would be meaningless if it were deeper in the draft but if your talking about the 1st round you gotta get the player. Nice move by the Blackbirds.

  3. If Cincy had gone Sewell at 5, my dream scenario was getting Bateman in the second. After his pro day, I knew that was unlikely. Hate seeing him go to Baltimore, I think he’s going to be a good one.

  4. If he was a backup QB or a fullback the packers would have traded up then.

  6. But disrespected HOW!!!!!!!!!!!
    He says its not Jordan Love. He has said this many times. But media tabloid continues to spread fake news.
    Did managment give him a locker room of players and group of great coaches he likes? Yes. So they did their job.
    The only problem Rodgers has is he is exceedingly upset that HE lost his last four chances to go the SB. And with the MVP he is now in position to be the all time diva, scapegoating the blame for h is pain on others.

  9. There was an unusual amount of player theft in the 2021 draft, a thin class. Denver snatching Surtain away from the Cowboys was great. Eagles stole DeVonta from Giants, Denver stole the RB from Dolphins at top of 2. Fun watch.

  10. Just one more reason to dislike Gutey… you would think a GM would know who the teams are picks a couple picks in front of him… and that maybe he would poker face it a little. But no Gutey was probably hyping up the kid and drooling all over himself, big tell to the Raven two picks ahead. Nice job Gutey. Hey Packer board of directors, John Dorsey is out there… How about giving him a call and asking him to come in and fix this damn Gutey mess.

  12. Gutekunst wants Rodgers gone. Rodgers screwed up his plans by winning the MVP last year. Gutekunst is going to try to make things as bad as possible for Rodgers so when he eventually trades him he can say, “Well, I had no choice. He didn’t want to be here.” when the reality is that Rodgers doesn’t want to play for a GM who doesn’t want to win with him because he wants to win with his own guy.

    Dorsey or Eliot Wolf would have been much better hires than Gutekunst. He’s not a bad judge of talent, but any GM who pulls what he did in 2020 with a contending team deserves to be fired.

  14. Bateman is good. He would have excelled with Rodgers. Now he’s going to end up blocking every dang play.

