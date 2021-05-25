Report: Jaguars interviewing Brayden Coombs for special teams coach

Getty Images

The Jaguars unexpectedly are looking for a special teams coordinator after Brian Schneider took a leave of absence for personal reasons.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars interviewed former Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs for the job, Aaron Wilson reports.

Urban Meyer knows the Coombs family well. Coombs is the son of Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

Coombs spent 11 seasons with the Bengals after Marvin Lewis hired him and Zac Taylor kept him for the 2019 season. He was assistant special teams coach most of that time.

Coombs moved to Detroit last season.

The Lions fired him late last season after he went rogue on a fake punt that failed.