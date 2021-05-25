Robert Woods: We’re just loaded at the receiver position

Getty Images

The Rams’ offseason has largely centered around acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford. But part of why Los Angeles has realistic aspirations for a deep playoff run is its strong receiving corps.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp lead the group. Both are entering their fifth seasons with the Rams, as Woods signed as a free agent in 2017 and Kupp was a third-round pick that year.

While the Rams lacked a proverbial deep threat last year, the club signed DeSean Jackson in free agency in March.

How Will Jackson affect Woods’ role?

“I don’t think it affects me,” Woods said Tuesday, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “I think it affects the defenses this year. We’re going to be coming at them with a lot of speed, a lot of weapons. We’re just loaded at the receiver position.”

Los Angeles has also drafted Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell in the second round in each of the last two years. If Stafford plays as well as expected, Woods and Kupp could be joined by another wideout or tight end Tyler Higbee in eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving in 2021.