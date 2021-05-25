Ron Rivera explains decision to cut Morgan Moses, Geron Christian

Getty Images

Morgan Moses had started every game for Washington at right tackle since the beginning of the 2015 season. His time with the team came to a surprising end Thursday as did that of Geron Christian after three seasons and eight starts.

Washington coach Ron Rivera explained his thinking for moving on from the two offensive linemen.

“Nothing other than we’re just going in a different direction,” Rivera said, via Ryan Homler of NBCSportsWashington.com. “We have an opportunity to get some young guys on the field. We went out and brought in a veteran left tackle. So, feel very comfortable with those decisions because of the players we have on the roster right now.”

Washington signed veteran Charles Leno Jr. to play left tackle, and drafted Samuel Cosmi in the second round to compete for the right tackle job.

Those moves made Moses and Christian expendable.

“They’re both very good players,” Rivera said. “They were good players for us, and they’ll continue to be good players in the league. We just feel it’s an opportunity to get some young guys on the field.”