Sean McDermott concerned not enough Bills players are getting vaccinated

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2021, 10:54 AM EDT
Everyone should get vaccinated to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. But for NFL players, there are other reasons, including the fact that the NFL is considering relaxing some restrictions on teams once they reach the threshold of 85 percent of players vaccinated.

Unfortunately for the Bills, they haven’t met that threshold. And Bills coach Sean McDermott said today that “I’m concerned about that.”

When asked about Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has made public statements suggesting he’s not planning to get vaccinated, McDermott declined to answer about Allen’s vaccination status. But McDermott himself says he’s vaccinated and sees getting the vaccine as part of the greater good.

The Bills obviously aren’t going to cut Allen, but General Manager Brandon Beane has indicated that he might cut an unvaccinated player and replace him with a vaccinated player if it helped the Bills get back to normal. That would be a violation of the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, and Beane’s comments drew harsh criticism from the NFL Players Association. But just because NFL teams aren’t allowed to cut players for refusing to get vaccinated, that doesn’t mean that teams won’t do it — it just means teams won’t admit it. If teams are concerned that they have too many unvaccinated players, some of those unvaccinated players may find themselves off the team.

  3. Yea I’ll think about a vaccine when the companies are held liable for potential adverse effects that could take my ability to provide for my country.

  5. Also maybe if the recovery rate wasn’t so high perhaps I’d take the pandemic a little more serious socialists

  7. NO ONE SHOULD GET THE VAX UNTIL MORE RESEARCH IS DONE! THINK FOR YOURSELVES!! FDA APPROVED?? UMMMM….NOPE

  8. yeahbut says:
    May 25, 2021 at 11:05 am
    Nothing portends future team success quite like having a rube QB.

    Yep. You get what you pay for in mouthbreather Buffalo.

    Science deniers and selfish people are everywhere.

  9. Yeah, we live in a free country. The Bills are free to do what they want as an organization.

    And if the players are defended on this (even when they’re putting others in harm’s way), they’re not relying on libertarian ideals. They’re relying on government regulation that puts teeth in employment protections. You know, the kind of “judicial activism” everyone complains about but runs to the minute their job or livelihood is at risk.

  10. How many of you truly only are pro vax for covid because you are in debt and really truly have no say in the matter because your consumerism forces you to blindly follow governments for scrap pay checks?

  11. I guarantee that every disingenuous windbag disseminating blatant misinformation about the pandemic and vaccinations has been vaccinated. There’s a lot of dishonesty and deliberate misdirection going on, coming from certain sources. These people are charlatans.

    Getting vaccinated shouldn’t be framed as a “personal freedom” issue, it should be framed as a “world health” issue. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the next pandemic isn’t more deadly.

  13. KCFinfan says:
    May 25, 2021 at 11:03 am
    Last time I checked with live in a free country.
    Check again, we certainly do not and thats a good thing.

  14. @Michael David Smith, NO NOT “everyone should get vaccinated”. If you have already had Covid-19 and recovered, you have higher antibodies running through your immune system then someone who only receives the vaccine and didn’t get Covid-19. Why then would everyone get vaccinated? If you are in a health demographic with underlying health concerns that put you at risk of hospitalization or death if you caught Covid-19 then yes, you should get vaccinated. Last I checked young healthy people are NOT at risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19.

  16. how can anyone be called a Science Denier when this is NOT approved by the FDA? when there are soo many complications from the shot?? do you believe in that science??

    it’s such a cop out to call people science deniers. You prob would cut off your arm if the govt told you to right now?

    go on, get jabbed, let’s see who makes out better in the long run

  17. raidawgz says:
    May 25, 2021 at 11:21 am
    Is the vaccine superior to natural immunity? Research that before you answer.

    Umm, yes it is science denier.

    Get to college. Society begs of you.

  18. You do live in a free country until your pile up debt, then you become obedient slaves to the system that could’ve made you financially free but you got caught in the indoctrination of consumerism

  19. how can anyone be called a Science Denier when this is NOT approved by the FDA? when there are soo many complications from the shot?? do you believe in that science??
    Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Vaccines are approved by the FDA, homey.

  20. if you think the race divide in the west is bad, wait until the vax divide takes hold

