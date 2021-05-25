Steelers sign second-round pick Pat Freiermuth

USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh is getting closer to having its entire 2021 draft class under contract.

After signing first-round running back Najee Harris to his deal earlier on Tuesday, the Steelers announced second-round tight end Pat Freiermuth put pen to paper Tuesday afternoon on his standard four-year contract.

Freiermuth caught 92 passes for 1,185 yards and 16 touchdowns in his collegiate career at Penn State. He recently said he feels like he can do it all in the Steelers’ offense.

Third-round offensive lineman Kendrick Green is Pittsburgh’s only unsigned draft pick remaining.