Which active receivers are headed for the Hall of Fame?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT
With Julio Jones likely to continue his career elsewhere, its continuation could result in Jones landing in Canton. That sparked a draft topic for Tuesday’s PFT Live.

Which active receivers are the most likely to make it to the Hall of Fame?

Our choices appear in the attached video. Check them out and then share your thoughts. Who did we miss? Who did we include that shouldn’t have been?

