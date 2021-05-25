With Kyle Trask in the fold, will Ryan Griffin be the odd man out in Tampa?

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers had two quarterbacks on the roster in 2020, and one on the practice squad. They currently have four. Will they have jobs for four of them come September?

“That will be a tough decision with how we go,” coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday. “We’ll see how that goes. We’ve only had two in the past and one on the practice squad, so we will just see how that plays out.”

The Buccaneers currently have Tom Brady (duh), rookie second-rounder Kyle Trask, and veterans Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin. With Arians recently saying that Gabbert is the most underrated player in the league, the odd many out would be Griffin.

For now, Griffin is at OTAs and trying to get better.

“It’s great for him to come back and get his brain working,” Arians said. “It’s one thing to go over there [at off-site workouts with Brady] and throw routes. It’s another thing to have secondary guys blitzing and have to read stuff and get the ball out of your hand, which he did a great job with today.”

Still, unless the Bucs plan to keep four quarterbacks, Griffin could be in trouble. Which would mean that the guy who helped Tom Brady hobble through his Weekend at Bernie’s moment at the Super Bowl boat parade could end up being the real dead man walking in Tampa.