Adam Vinatieri announces retirement

Less than 24 hours after Adam Vinatieri declared he hadn’t “officially, like, given up by any means,” the kicker said he is retiring.

He waited to announce his decision to his former teammate on The Pat McAfee Show, calling it quits after a career worthy of Hall of Fame consideration.

Vinatieri, 48, has not played since Dec. 1, 2019, when he went 1-for-4 on field goals against the Titans. He landed on injured reserve with a knee injury that has prevented him from attempting a comeback.

He has the NFL’s all-time record for most points scored (2,673), most field goals made (599), most total games played (397) and most consecutive field goals made (44).

Vinateri won four Super Bowls in his 24 seasons, becoming arguably the best clutch kicker in history.