Adam Vinatieri: I haven’t given up on playing, but writing’s on the wall

Getty Images

We last saw kicker Adam Vinatieri on a football field in December 2019 when he went 1-of-4 on field goals for the Colts against the Titans and he would land on injured reserve due to a knee injury a short time later.

Vinatieri has been trying to work his way back from that knee injury for the last 18 months and told Morten Andersen on a podcast that he is “continuing to do stuff to try and get there,” but he doesn’t sound like he’s expecting a happy ending.

“Every time I try to go out and push it, it pushes back a little bit, which in a weird way, puts the writing on the wall,” Vinatieri said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “I haven’t officially, like, given up by any means. But it’s not coming back the way I thought it would or wanted it to.”

Vinatieri became the NFL’s all-time leader in points, field goals, and extra points while winning four Super Bowl rings, so his legacy was secure before the injury and will remain so once he does officially throw in the towel.