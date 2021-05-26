Antonio Brown gets $3.1 million, with chance to double it

Getty Images

Antonio Brown is officially a Buccaneer. And he’s officially making more money than he did in 2020.

Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, Brown received a $2 million signing bonus and a $1.1 million base salary. He can make another $900,000 in per-game roster bonuses, with player/team improvement in certain statistical categories.

The deal also includes incentives based on catches, yards, and touchdowns. He gets $333,333 for 50 catches, another $333,334 if he gets to 70 receptions, $333,333 if he generated 600 yards receiving, another $333,334 if he gets to 800 yards, $333,333 for five touchdowns, and another $333,333 if he gets to seven.

If the Bucs win the Super Bowl and if Brown participates in at least 45 percent of the offensive snaps, Brown pockets another $250,000.

So that’s $3.1 million in base pay, with another $3.15 million available. It’s a good deal given his spot on the depth chart. And it continues to be amazing that the Bucs have found a way to keep the entire starting lineup together, and then some.