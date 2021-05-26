Bills enter talks with state and county officials on new stadium lease

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have a stadium lease that expires in only two years. The team has begun talking to the powers that be in Western New York about an extension.

Via Sandra Tan of the Buffalo News, officials from Pegula Sports and Entertainment met with representatives from New York and Erie County to commence the process of hammering out a new lease for Highmark Stadium, where the Bills have played since 1973.

“The objective of the plan was to outline a plan based on the independent study the organization conducted,” the Bills said in a statement that confirmed the meeting. The statement added that attorney Scott Zolke and Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive Ron Raccuia will lead the efforts moving forward.

Negotiations on a new lease were expected to begin last year, but the pandemic complicated things.

Owners Terry and Kim Pegula have consistently reiterated their commitment to Buffalo. But they surely wouldn’t balk at a new stadium, if a new stadium could be finagled.

However things end up, the clock is ticking toward 2023.