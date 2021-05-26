Bills sign Lance Lenoir, cut Tre Walker

Getty Images

The Bills signed receiver Lance Lenoir to their offseason roster Wednesday.

They waived receiver Tre Walker in a corresponding move.

Lenoir arrives in Buffalo after spending part of the 2020 season with the Seahawks’ practice squad.

He is entering his fifth NFL season, having played eight career games. Lenoir spent three seasons with the Cowboys.

Lenoir signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois in 2017.

Lenoir, 26, has no career targets but one tackle in eight career offensive snaps and 111 on special teams.