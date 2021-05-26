Brian Flores on Melvin Ingram: We’ll see where it goes from here

Getty Images

Edge rusher Melvin Ingram was in Miami to visit with the Dolphins this week and head coach Brian Flores was asked on Wednesday about the chances of Ingram signing on with the team for the 2021 season.

Flores didn’t offer much in the way of odds or anything else. He confirmed the meeting took place and said nothing to indicate that a signing is imminent, likely, or unlikely.

“Melvin as a player over the years I’ve seen him, he’s had a nice career,” Flores said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “He’s had a very productive career. As a run player, as a pass rusher, as a disruptive defensive player, I’ve seen that from him. We do our due diligence on any player that available. That’s the case with Melvin. We brought him in and had conversations. I’m not going get into what those specific conversations were with Melvin or what our conversations have been internally about the possibility of adding him or not adding him. We do our due diligence. In this instance we’ll see where that is. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

Ingram met with the Chiefs in March, but has not been linked with other teams since free agency got underway.