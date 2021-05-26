Chad Johnson prepares for June 6 boxing debut

USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson won’t be fighting former NFL cornerback Pacman Jones on June 6, on the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul undercard. Johnson will nevertheless be fighting someone.

Johnson will face bare-knuckle fighter Brian Maxwell in the first fight of the evening.

To prepare for the fight, Johnson is working out in Houston with Jermall and Jermell Charlo.

“My goal is to get out alive,” Johnson told Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. “I want my face still intact. I want my kids to still know it’s me. But I want to entertain. I don’t want to embarrass those who put the time and energy into me. People who are buying tickets, people that are showing up, I want them to leave and say, ‘I doubted Ocho, but to see him get in the ring, knowing that someone tried to kill [him]. He put on one hell of a f–king show.'”

Per Wolfe, Maxwell has an 0-3 record as a bare-knuckle fighter, with a pair of losses by knockout. Maxwell also has participated in one standard boxing match (he lost), and he has compiled a 2-3 record in MMA competition.

Johnson, as we reported earlier this month, refused to fight Jones. Johnson clearly didn’t refuse to fight Maxwell.