Former Bills, Bucs linebacker Eugene Marve dies at 60

Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Eugene Marve died Monday after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed medical condition, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Marve was 60.

He became the first player from Saginaw Valley State drafted into the NFL. The Bills made Marve a third-round choice in 1982, and he played six seasons in Buffalo.

Marve played four seasons in Tampa before ending his career with the Chargers, playing in San Diego in 1992.

He played 156 games, starting 126, and made three career interceptions.

Marve is survived by his wife, Stacey, son, Robert, and daughter, Rebecca.