Frank Herron signs with Panthers

Getty Images

Defensive end Frank Herron is back with the Panthers.

The team announced Herron’s signing on Wednesday. Defensive end Kendall Donnerson was waived in a corresponding move.

It’s Herron’s second stint with the team this offseason. He signed with the Panthers in April and was placed on waivers a couple of weeks ago to make room for undrafted rookie signings.

Herron had 11 tackles, a pass defensed, and a tackle for loss in seven games for the Lions over the last two seasons. He has also spent time with the Patriots, Seahawks, Titans, and Dolphins.

Donnerson had signed with the Panthers after a tryout at this month’s rookie minicamp.