Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: “Dominant physical specimen” at quarterback

Getty Images

Carson Wentz‘s final season in Philadelphia was a disaster, but his new coach thinks he’s looking great as he begins Organized Team Activities in Indianapolis.

Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in Wentz’s first two seasons, said today that Wentz’s physical traits have jumped out.

“When he’s out there, you can feel his presence,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Reich referred to Wentz as “a dominant physical specimen for the position.”

Wentz looked like he was well on his way to becoming one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks during his two years playing for Reich. It didn’t work out in the end in Philadelphia, but Reich sounds confident that Wentz is going to be back on track in 2021.