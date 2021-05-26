Garrett Gilbert working to remain as Cowboys’ No. 2 quarterback

Getty Images

The Cowboys have had veteran quarterbacks Jeff Driskel and Brett Hundley visit recently. It’s obvious Mike McCarthy would prefer a veteran quarterback behind Dak Prescott.

Dallas signed Andy Dalton last offseason, and Prescott missed 11 games with his right ankle injury.

The Cowboys, though, didn’t sign Driskel or Hundley, and Driskel since has signed with the Texans.

That leaves the team with Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci behind Prescott. Those three have combined for two career starts. DiNucci and Gilbert each started a game for the Cowboys last season, their first career starts, and Rush has three career attempts.

That means, for now, the No. 2 job belongs to Gilbert, and the longer the team goes without signing a veteran quarterback, the more likely it is that Gilbert retains the job into the season.

“I just worry about what I can control,” Gilbert said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve been around long enough now. I think when I’ve worried about that stuff in the past, when I was younger, I think it got in the way of what I’m trying to do. So when I come here every day, it’s to accomplish two things: to get better every day in some form or fashion, and then to be the best quarterback I can be for this team.

“Obviously, yes that is my goal, to win the No. 2 job here. But again, I think the best way to go about that is by just worrying about the things I can control, worry about having a good practice, worry about getting my feet right, worry about the things that are going to help me get better.”