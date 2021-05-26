Grant Delpit expects to be “100 percent for training camp”

USA TODAY Sports

Browns safety Grant Delpit said Wednesday he expects to be “100 percent for training camp’’ after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon during training camp last summer.

“It’s been a lot [to come back],’’ Delpit said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “This injury is like nothing I’ve had before. I’ve done a lot to come back and rehab. I’m on the back end of my rehab, and just trying to get rid of the annoying pain.’’

Delpit injured his Achilles in individual drills Aug. 24, ending his rookie season before it began. He said he knew he was back in March when he ran 18 miles an hour on the treadmill at House of Athlete in Weston, Florida.

“I thought I ran into someone behind me,” Delpit said of the non-contact injury. “That’s how bad it hurt. There’s only one pain in that area.’’

Delpit, the team’s second-round choice in 2020, doesn’t consider himself a rookie even though he has yet to play his first game.