Jakobi Meyers: Mac Jones “blessed” to have arm talent he has

Getty Images

The Patriots have had all four of their quarterbacks on the field for organized team activities the last two days and that’s provided other members of the team with their first chance to work with first-round pick Mac Jones.

One of the team’s wideouts gave a positive review of what the rookie has shown during passing drills. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers thinks Jones has the kind of arm you need to make it in the NFL.

“We haven’t been in a game yet, but from the couple of days we have had together, he’s been definitely easy to work with,” Meyers said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “He probably won’t run past everybody, so throwing a catchable ball is definitely something that’s got him to where he is and he’s blessed to have the arm talent he has. It’s definitely nice working with him.”

Meyers said the team has “a great group of quarterbacks” in Jones, Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer. Newton, Stidham, and Hoyer have all had at least a little time to show what they can do in the offense, so Jones figures to continue to be a center of attention as he finds his way in the professional ranks.