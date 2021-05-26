Jalen Reagor: Drafting DeVonta Smith was a great thing for the organization to do

Getty Images

The Eagles traded up to take receiver Devonta Smith in this year’s draft, giving quarterback Jalen Hurts a familiar weapon for the offense.

But Philadelphia also gave 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor a new running mate.

Smith said recently that he and Reagor can help one another. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Reagor agreed with Smith’s comments.

“It was a great thing for this organization to do, bring another weapon on the field, another weapon in our receiver room, and we’re going to complement each other well,” Reagor said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Like he said in [a recent] interview, there’s things that I can do that he isn’t doing and vice versa. To me, it’s going to make our room much better, make our team much better.”

Reagor has faced criticism for his lack of production as a rookie, though he noted Tuesday that he expects to be better after attacking the offseason. If he and Smith prove to be a dynamic duo, that will also help Hurts in his quest to become the Eagles’ franchise QB.