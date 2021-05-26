Jets add Matt Burke to coaching staff in game-management role

Getty Images

Matt Burke served as the Dolphins defensive coordinator under Adam Gase before Gase became the head coach of the Jets and now he’ll be going to work for Gase’s successor.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Burke is joining the Jets’ staff. He will fill a game-management role focused on situational football rather than working with any position group in particular.

Burke served as the Dolphins coordinator in 2017 and 2018 and worked with Jets senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden in his final season with Miami.

He spent the last two seasons with the Eagles. He was the run game coordinator/defensive line coach in 2020 and was previously a linebackers coach for the Dolphins, Bengals, and Lions.