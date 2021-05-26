Jimmy Garoppolo hoping for Jalen Hurd’s good health

Getty Images

Bad luck has followed Jalen Hurd since he arrived in San Francisco as a third-round choice in 2019. He has yet to play a regular-season game because of a stress fracture in his back followed a year later by a torn ACL.

If Hurd can remain healthy — a big if given his 32 games missed — the receiver could become a big part of the team’s offense in 2021.

“Man, I sure hope so,” 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game, via NBCSportsBayArea. “He’s come a long way — he really has — in his route-running, just developing his body and becoming a pro. I mean the guy, he does it the right way. I’m dying to get him out there right now. I really am.”

Hurd continues to work his way back from the knee injury that ended his 2020 season in training camp last August. He is rehabbing during the team’s organized team activities.

Hurd showed what he has the potential of doing in the first preseason game in 2019 when he scored two touchdowns against the Cowboys.

“He’s such a physical freak with the things he can do in his route running, with the ball in his hands,” Garoppolo said. “It’s very impressive. Hopefully he’ll get to put those on display, hopefully, we’ll get him out there as soon as possible.”

Every comment about Hurd, though, includes some form of “hope.” The 49ers hope Hurd can stay healthy. They have yet to see it.