Joel Heath tears ACL at Lions OTA

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Joel Heath‘s bid to make the Lions ended in painful fashion this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Heath tore his ACL while taking part in an organized team activity. Heath was doing a bag drill during an individual period when he suffered the injury.

Heath signed with the Lions in February after being released by the Broncos earlier that month. He opted out of playing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appeared in 32 games for the Texans between signing with the team in 2016 and being released during the 2019 season. He recorded 34 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits.